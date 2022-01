Чемпион Словакии сделал «Динамо» рекордное предложение по Цитаишвили

????????????@Geo__team with the EXCLUSIVE - @SKSlovan offered @DynamoKyiv a club record €2,000,000 for Giorgi Tsitsishvili’s signature????????????????



Former GNT head coach is willing to bring in Gio to team him up with fellow Georgian internationals Guram Kashia and Jaba Kankava???? pic.twitter.com/6L7zzJgJ1h